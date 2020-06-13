88% respondents say markets should close in Delhi to curb spread of Covid-19: CAIT Survey

“The CAIT is of the view that the current situation of Corona in national capital Delhi is very alarming and serious and closure of markets is a big and important issue and as such, a consultation is needed with the Government to join hands for combating COVID-19 in an effective manner. The chain of COVID-19 needs an immediate break.,” the statement added.

“The CAIT has convened a Video Conference of leaders of prominent trade associations of Delhi on Sunday afternoon where the survey report will be shared and the trade leaders will take a decision about closure of Delhi markets,” it said in a statement.

About 2,610 Delhi traders and members of trade associations participated in the online survey. Nearly 97 per cent respondents said they are worried about spread of Covid-19 in markets in Delhi, while 92.7 per cent of participants said it will spread in markets as they are operational. They also expressed concerns about the lack of adequate medical facilities in the city.

Raising concerns about rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi, 88 per cent of the respondents favour closure of markets in the city to curb the spread of the pandemic, in an online survey conducted by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

