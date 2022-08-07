10% wheat surplus no protection from yield drop: NITI Aayog member

Amidst a debate on crop diversification, the thin margin of wheat surplus poses risk for India if climate change-induced weather aberrations hit yields as in the 2021–22 crop year (July-June).

NITI Aayog Member Ramesh Chand on Sunday said that last year the intense heat during April caused a 6-million-tonne decline in wheat output.

Even as the yield dropped the government doubled the quantity of food grain distribution over the PDS under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojna with60 million tonnes of wheat and rice supplied.

Wheat production was estimated to be 111 mt in 2021-22 but dropped to 105 million tonnes.

As on July 1, 2022, India’s stock of wheat stood at 28.51 mt against the buffer norm of 27.58 mt. As per the third advance estimates for 2021-22, India’s wheat production is estimated at 106.41 million tones.

On Sunday, the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place in which States and the country’s premier public policy think tank deliberated on measures to enhance production of oilseeds and pulses as well as on crop diversification.