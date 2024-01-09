The calendar year 2023 was likely the warmest in 100,000 years globally, while the first quarter of 2024 will see the trend of warm climate continuing, scientists at the European Centre for Medium Range Weather (ECMRF) Copernicus Climate Change Service.

“2023 was an exceptional year with climate records tumbling like dominoes. Not only is 2023 the warmest year on record, it is also the first year with all days over 1°C warmer than the pre-industrial period. Temperatures during 2023 likely exceed those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years,” said Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

The main drivers behind 2023 being confirmed the warmest year on record with regard to temperature records dating back to 1850 were greenhouse gas concentrations, El Nino and other natural variations.

Every day phenomenon

According to Copernicus global climate highlights of 2023, the year witnessed a global average temperature of 14.98°C, up 0.17°C than the previous highest annual value in 2016. It was 0.60°C warmer than the 1991-2020 average and 1.48°C warmer than the 1850-1900 pre-industrial level.

“2023 marks the first time on record that every day within a year has exceeded 1°C above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial level. Close to 50 per cent of days were more than 1.5°C warmer than the 1850-1900 level, and two days in November were, for the first time, more than 2°C warmer,” said Francesca Guglielmo, Senior Scientist, C3S, ECMWF.