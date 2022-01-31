hamburger

45 projects get financial assistance under NBHM for a ‘sweet revolution’

BL Mangaluru Bureau | Updated on: Jan 31, 2022
Diversified agro-climatic conditions provide the potential for honey production and its export.

The Central government, aiming for the overall promotion and development of scientific beekeeping in the country to achieve the goal of ‘sweet revolution’, has approved/sanctioned 45 projects for the assistance of ₹88.87 crore for funding under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM).

The Economic Survey for 2021-22 said that keeping in view the importance of beekeeping as part of the integrated farming system (IFS) in the country, the Government approved the allocation of ₹500 crore for NBHM for three years from 2020-21 to 2022-23. The mission was announced as a part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat scheme.

The survey said: “NBHM aims for the overall promotion and development of scientific beekeeping in the country to achieve the goal of ‘Sweet Revolution’ which is being implemented through National Bee Board (NBB).” A total of 45 projects for the assistance of ₹88.87 crore have been approved/sanctioned for funding under NBHM as on December 17, it said.

Exports up 110%

India’s export of honey has increased by about 110 per cent between 2013-14 and 2019-20.

Diversified agro-climatic conditions of the country provide great potential and opportunities for beekeeping/honey production and export of honey.

Beekeeping is an agro-based activity undertaken by farmers/landless labourers in rural areas as part of the IFS. Beekeeping has been helpful in the pollination of crops, thereby, increasing income of the farmers/beekeepers by way of increasing crop yield and providing honey and other high-value bee-hive products such as bee wax, bee pollen, royal jelly, bee venom, etc.

Published on January 31, 2022
agriculture
apiculture
economic survey

