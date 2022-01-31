45 projects get financial assistance under NBHM for a ‘sweet revolution’

The Central government, aiming for the overall promotion and development of scientific beekeeping in the country to achieve the goal of ‘sweet revolution’, has approved/sanctioned 45 projects for the assistance of ₹88.87 crore for funding under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM).

The Economic Survey for 2021-22 said that keeping in view the importance of beekeeping as part of the integrated farming system (IFS) in the country, the Government approved the allocation of ₹500 crore for NBHM for three years from 2020-21 to 2022-23. The mission was announced as a part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat scheme.

The survey said: “NBHM aims for the overall promotion and development of scientific beekeeping in the country to achieve the goal of ‘Sweet Revolution’ which is being implemented through National Bee Board (NBB).” A total of 45 projects for the assistance of ₹88.87 crore have been approved/sanctioned for funding under NBHM as on December 17, it said.

Exports up 110%

India’s export of honey has increased by about 110 per cent between 2013-14 and 2019-20.

Diversified agro-climatic conditions of the country provide great potential and opportunities for beekeeping/honey production and export of honey.

Beekeeping is an agro-based activity undertaken by farmers/landless labourers in rural areas as part of the IFS. Beekeeping has been helpful in the pollination of crops, thereby, increasing income of the farmers/beekeepers by way of increasing crop yield and providing honey and other high-value bee-hive products such as bee wax, bee pollen, royal jelly, bee venom, etc.