In India, both the government and private sectors have been instrumental in enhancing financial security for women, particularly those underprivileged. Initiatives like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), and Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK) from the government (to mention a few), alongside specialised schemes from the private sector, have been pivotal for giving financial independence and security to women.

However, there is one area where the government needs to re-look and reconsider for the rural women. This is giving farmer status to the rural women. The Agriculture Census (2010-11) reveals that among roughly 118.7 million cultivators in India, 30.3 per cent were women. Furthermore, women constituted 42.6 per cent of the estimated 144.3 million agricultural labourers. The 2011 Census highlighted a notable 24 per cent rise in female agricultural labourers from 2001 to 2011. Of all female main workers in 2011, 55 per cent were engaged in agricultural labour, while 24 per cent took on roles as cultivators. The number signifies the ardent need to convert the status of these women cultivators and agricultural labours to farmers.

Significant strategy

This women’s day, let us talk about five critical areas why women in India should be given farmer status:

Will improve sustainable development in agriculture: Given the upbringing and role they are supposed to play in this patriarchal society, women tend to easily relate to the adverse effects of chemical-based agriculture on human health and nature. Therefore, they tend to think more holistically and adopt the sustainable practices in a better way. Thus, elevating their entitlements is not just a matter of equity but a significant strategy for boosting agricultural productivity, making their empowerment and recognition a cornerstone for sustainable development in agriculture.

They will receive access to Kisan Credit Card: The Kisan Credit Card will provide an identity to women farmers, and they can be recognised as cultivators in their own right. And Kisan Credit Card requires land ownership. Operational land can be used by anyone for agricultural production – irrespective of whether the person using it owns it or not. Around 90 per cent of Indian rural women do not own the land and are labelled as cultivators. A cultivator status cannot give women land ownership which deprives them from Kisan Credit Card.

Equal right to government compensations- State governments provide compensations to farmer’s families, in case of unprecedented deaths or suicide, which can range from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakhs (varies across States). In case of disability, the compensation can range from ₹2 lakhs to ₹5 lakhs (which also varies across states). However, these compensations and benefits are only given when the rural personnel have a farmer status, this simply means that women cannot receive the compensation benefits because of their agricultural status. That stands clearly as a case of gender bias and needs to be rectified.

They can become equal decision-makers in families: The dark reality of India still lies under the fact that women are suppressed, and do not have a say in families. In rural areas, they are even married off at an early age- often ending up with alcoholic and abusive husbands and are subject to domestic violence. Giving women farmer status can empower them with a stronger voice within their families, leading to a shift towards more equitable decision-making dynamics. This recognition not only validates their contributions to agriculture but also enhances their autonomy and influence in family matters, financial decisions, and resource allocation. It marks a significant step towards gender equality, reshaping traditional roles and perceptions in rural households.

Will represent a significant advancement for the agricultural community- It will herald a new era where the next generation of women will be encouraged to embrace farming as a viable and dignified career path. Instead of families focusing on the traditional practice of assembling dowry for marriage, this shift will illuminate a brighter future where daughters will be seen as potential farmers. This transformation will not only elevate the role of women in agriculture but also champion gender equality and the right to a fulfilling and self-sufficient life.

It is high time that women receive equal status and rights in agriculture, so that they can truly empower the agriculture sector and economy of the country. While a lot is being spoken about bringing in gender equality in urban India and the corporate world, there is little emphasis on the rights for rural women. The government, private players, NGOs, Farmers Produce Organisations (FPOs) corporate sector all need to come together and address the issue of granting women farmer status. We can truly ‘Inspire Inclusion’ for women, when the rural women are also included within gender rights.

(The author is Team Co-ordinator, Research and advocacy at PRADAN)