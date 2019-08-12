Agri Business

82% Coonoor tea sold

Coonoor | Updated on August 12, 2019 Published on August 12, 2019

About 82 per cent of the teas offered for sale at Sale 32 auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold with the average price remaining flat at around ₹80.78 a kg. Among the bought leaf factories selling CTC teas, only Homedale Tea Factory could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg. Homedale Estate’s tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire CTC market when Om Enterprises bought it for ₹220 a kg. Among the orthodox teas, Kodanad topped at ₹296 a kg, followed by Kairbetta ₹246 and Chamraj ₹232. PS Sundar

Published on August 12, 2019
tea (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rainfall turns surplus as Met predicts fresh 'low' in Bay of Bengal