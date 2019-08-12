82% Coonoor tea sold

About 82 per cent of the teas offered for sale at Sale 32 auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold with the average price remaining flat at around ₹80.78 a kg. Among the bought leaf factories selling CTC teas, only Homedale Tea Factory could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg. Homedale Estate’s tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire CTC market when Om Enterprises bought it for ₹220 a kg. Among the orthodox teas, Kodanad topped at ₹296 a kg, followed by Kairbetta ₹246 and Chamraj ₹232. PS Sundar