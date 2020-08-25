93% teas sold at Coonoor auctions

The average prices rose at sale 34 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association rose to an all-time high level of ₹172.62 a kg – some ₹5 per kg more than last week.

Nevertheless, about 93 per cent of the offer was sold because of increased demand from upcountry buyers. Floods in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala affecting the supply of teas from these States and the relaxation of lockdown in some States, besides a general improvement in quality helped prices to rise.

Among orthodox teas, two grades of High Cliff Factory, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing P Ltd., topped the entire auctions when Nisha Enterprises bought them for ₹ 400 a kg each.

Kodanad got ₹282, Kairbetta ₹274, Glendale ₹235, Devashola and Siruvani ₹231 each, Lockhart ₹215, Goldsland and Kil Kotagiri ₹211 and Havukal ₹205.

In the CTC market, Homedale Estate’s Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped when Shree Abirami Enterprises bought it for ₹301 a kg.

Pinewood Estate got ₹272, Kannavarai Estate ₹250, Vigneshwar Estate ₹ 245, Deepika Supreme ₹240, Shanthi Supreme ₹239, Cross Hill Estate Special ₹238, Palmira Estate ₹231, Bellati Estate and Riverside Estate ₹230 each and Professor Superfine ₹226.

There was disruption in the NSEIT platform due to link failure resulting in lower price realisation in the otherwise buoyant market trend, auction sources said.