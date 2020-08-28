A steady upcountry buying lift tea prices at Kochi auctions

A consistent and active upcountry buying coupled with good export demand has lifted tea prices – both dust and leaf varieties at Kochi auctions this week.

The dust market in sale 35 was higher by ₹10-15 and appreciated further as the sale progressed. Grainier varieties such as PD, RD, SRD witnessed strong feature, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

The quantity offered was 3,94,318 kg and 99 per cent was sold. The average price realised was up by ₹177 per kg compared to ₹165 in the previous week.

The orthodox dust market was also dearer by ₹3-5 and more and 100 per cent of the offered quantity of 14,000 kg had takers in the market.

The leaf sale witnessed a strong demand especially CTC with 98 per cent of the offered quantity of 92,000 kg was sold. The market was dearer by ₹3-5 and sometimes more across the board. Low medium and plainer teas witnessed strong feature and surged more.

In orthodox leaf, the market for Nilgiri brokens and whole leaf was firm to dearer by ₹5-10 and sometimes more. Fannings from the same district witnessed strong feature and appreciated by ₹10-15 and more. Exporters to CIS countries and other destinations were active, while upcountry buyers lent fair support.

The quantity offered was 2,63,052 kg and 95 per cent was sold. The average price realised was also up at ₹186 per kg compared to ₹181 in the previous week.