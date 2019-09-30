About 88% Coonoor tea sold

About 88 per cent of the teas at Sale 39 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold.

The chronicle of CTC teas from the Coonoor-based small-scale factory, Homedale Tea Factory, topped the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association, beating the prices of even orthodox of corporate teas continued this week.

Pekoe Dust grade of Homedale tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions when Vinayaka FMCG P Ltd bought it for ₹ 270 a kg.

In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, Homedale tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹230. No other CTC tea entered the high-price bracket of over ₹200 a kg.

Homedale’s achievement is significant considering that it is over three times the average price of ₹87.74 a kg recorded at the auction by all teas.

The highest price among the orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹ 255 a kg fetched by Kodanad. Kairbetta followed at ₹247, Chamraj ₹243 and Havukal ₹200.