Adani Agri Logistics Ltd (AALL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Logistics Ltd, is to build silo complexes for Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from FCI following a competitive bidding process to build silo complexes across the country.

Based on the LoA, AALL will develop and operate silo complexes at Kanpur, Gonda and Sandila in Uttar Pradesh and Katihar in Bihar.

AALL will now have a total of 15.25 lakh MT of silo storage capacity across 24 locations, a company statement said.

The project, to be executed under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode, will include Hub Silo Complexes, which are silo complexes with container depots, and Spoke Silo Complexes, which are silo complexes without container depots.

The company said the project will benefit farmers, who have a waiting period of 2-3 days while their agricultural produce makes its way through the traditional farm–to–mandi procurement chain.

The project will cut down the processing time to one two hours. This will significantly improve procurement efficiency.

Also, it will benefit general consumers and beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System, and save costs on labour, gunny bags and transportation.

Silo complexes are mechanised and automated units equipped with temperature and humidity control. They are built to handle, store and preserve food grains. The handling process, from procurement to transportation, is in bulk form catered through containerised movement.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit