After 9-year gap, FACT restarts Caprolactam production

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
After a gap of nine years, the public sector FACT has restarted its Caprolactam production, which was suspended in 2012 following the rise in feedstock price of naphtha and furnace oil.
Caprolactam, produced only by FACT and Gujarat State Fertiliser and Chemicals in India, is a raw material for the production of Nylon-6, which in turn can used for the production of tyre cords, filament yarn, fishing nets, engineering plastics, etc.
The domestic demand for the product is in the range of 1.2-1.3 lakh tonnes per year. The annual production of 50,000 tonnes of Caprolactam will also result in the production of 2.25 lakh tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate fertiliser. FACT Caprolactam will be a key import substitution.
It is expected that the resumption of Caprolactam production would add about ₹700 crore per annum to the turnover, the company said in a statement. According to official sources, the fertiliser company had discontinued Caprolactam production in October 2012 in the wake of rising cost of benzene and naphtha thereby making the project un-viable. In 2013, FACT shifted to natural gas sd its new feedstock, but during that time its price was ruling high, preventing the re-start of Caprolactam.
However, the slump in the crude prices in 2015-16 and resultant fall in gas prices in the international market has prompted the company to re-start Caprolactam operations.
The markets have been giving a thumbs-up to the company with its share price shooting up sharply from ₹40 to ₹150 levels and is now quoting at around ₹125, says Akshay Agarwal, Managing Director of the Kochi-based Acumen Financial Services.
The company has been recently making waves in the PSU sector and has become one of the fastest growing public sector undertakings. “The new line of production will help FACT to boost the momentum and we expect the company to improve its turnover from the current ₹3,200 crore to over ₹4,200 crore in the current year,” he said.
Hitherto, Caprolactam was being imported from South Korea and Thailand and its production would result in FACT producing ammonium sulphate which is also used by farmers as an artificial fertiliser for alkaline soils.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...