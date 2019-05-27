After Amul and Mother Dairy, DMS may soon hike milk price: Agri Ministry

Dairy firm Delhi Milk Scheme (DMS) is expected to soon hike retail milk prices in the national capital in line with major competitors Mother Dairy and Amul to ensure remunerative rates to farmers, Animal Husbandry Secretary Tarun Shridhar said on Monday.

Shridhar, however, ruled out any possibility of fixing a uniform retail price for milk across States given the variation in the cost of input and productivity of animals.

DMS, set up in 1959, has a milk production and packaging capacity of 5 lakh litres per day, besides a network of 1,298 outlets in the NCR.

“Both Amul and Mother Dairy have hiked milk prices. DMS will soon follow suit as its retail prices are linked with Mother Dairy, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB),” Shridhar told PTI.

Last week, both Mother Dairy and Amul raised the price of milk by ₹2 per litre in a bid to pay farmers better rates, factoring in their high input costs.