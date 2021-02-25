Ag-tech player Clover launches consumer brand for fruits, veggies

Greenhouse agri-tech start-up Clover Ventures has launched its direct-to-consumer fruit and vegetable brand ‘Deep Rooted.Co’ in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Clover will invest over $2 million in creating farmer-facing input-output technology, augmenting supply chain and cold storage capacities and communication to grow the brand Deep Rooted.Co, the company said in a statement.

Omni channel strategy

Deep Rooted.Co will focus on catering to an urban city’s need for fruits and vegetables via a “consumer demand-led cultivation” process. Deep Rooted.Co will follow an “omni-channel” strategy to cater to existing consumer shopping preference in the category and both online and offline presence through the modern and general trade.

“Consumers will get consistent access to zero-contamination, high-quality fruits and vegetables, while farmers can experience up to a 3x increase in yield and income improvements,” said BR Avinash, one of the co-founders of Clover.

Deep Rooted delivers most of its produce fresh and in under 24 hours from farms primarily less than 150 km away from cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where it has a presence in 150 modern trade and neighbourhood stores.

Deep Rooted intends to invest in scale up its distribution to 500 stores in these cities.

Clover currently manages a network of greenhouse farms in over 70 acres through which it supplies vegetables and fruits to over 90 businesses in over 175 locations in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.