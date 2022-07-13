AgFarm launches 11 agro chemical products

Agro chemical company, AgFarm has expanded its operations to Telangana by introducing 11 products, which includes herbicides, pesticides, fungicides and plant growth regulators.

After introducing the products in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the Dubai-based company introduced the products in Telangana, which is among the top agro chemicals consuming states in the country.

“These are handy for farmers who grow crops such as paddy, cotton, brinjal, tomato, okra, grapes, chillies and maize,” the company statement said on Wednesday.

“They target a variety of pests like jassids, aphids, thrips, bollworms, aphid, shoot fly, stem borer, leaf hopper, leaf eating caterpillar, stem fly and thrips,” it said.

“The products are exclusively available on nurture.retail app, an e-commerce platform that connects agri-retailers with manufacturers and farmers,” AgFarm Director, Vaman Alawadhi, said.

“Our prevailing collaboration with nurture.retail will enable the retailers and distributors in the State to break free from the circle of mediators,” he added .

Besides ensuring transparency, this window will also facilitate manufacturers, retailers and dealers in the State to establish a digital connection with the company and buy products at affordable prices.

“By skipping the traditional over-the-counter selling, it will cut down the unnecessary travel to the cities saving their time and money,” he said.