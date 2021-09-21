Agri exports rise 22% to $7.9 billion during April-August

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Sustaining the growth trend witnessed last year, agri exports under APEDA’s portfolio grew 22 per cent during April-August period of the current financial year to $7,902 million from $6,485 million in the same period last year.
In rupee terms, the exports grew 19.6 per cent at ₹58,478 crore compared with ₹48,885 crore in the same period last year. .
This surge in exports is driven by robust demand for products such as rice, cereal preparations, livestock products, fresh fruits and vegetables and cashew among others.
Citing quick estimates released by DGCIS, APEDA in a statement said the rise in exports has been achieved notwithstanding the Covid restrictions.
Flagship product rice registered a growth 13.7 per cent at $3,820 million ($3,359 million). The break up and volume details of basmati and non-basmati rice was not available.
Fresh fruit and vegetable rose 6.1 per cent in value terms to $1,075 million ($1,013 million).
Livestock products including meat, dairy and poultry registered a 31.1 per cent increase at $1,554 million against $1,185 million in the same period last year.
Shipments of other cereals such as wheat and maize registered a 142 per cent increase at $379 million ($157 million). Cashew exports registered a 28.5 per cent increase at $185 million.
The significant spike in agri-exports is seen as a government’s commitment to increase farmers income through giving thrust on boosting exports of agricultural and processed food products, APEDA said.
Surging Trend
(Agri and processed food exports in $ million)
April-August
2020-21
April-August 2021-22
% growth
Fruits and Vegetables
1013
1075
6.1
Cereal Preparations and mis s processe ed items
627
889
41.9
Livestock products (meat, dairy and poultry)
1185
1554
31.1
Rice
3359
3820
13.7
Other cereals
157
379
142.1
Cashew
144
185
28.5
Total
6485
7902
21.8
Source: DGCIS, APEDA
The initiative taken by APEDA, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce, has helped the country achieve this milestone at a time when most of the business activities suffered a huge setback due to the restrictions imposed after the outbreak of second wave of the Covid pandemic.
Also, the rise in exports is because of APEDA’s various initiatives taken for the export promotion of agri and processed foods products such as organising B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets through product specific and general marketing campaigns by active involvement of Indian Embassies.
APEDA said it has taken several initiatives to promote products having registered geographical indications (GI) in India by organising virtual buyer-seller meets on agri and good products with UAE and on GI products including handicrafts with the US.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...