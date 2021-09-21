Agri exports rise 22% to $7.9 billion during April-August

Sustaining the growth trend witnessed last year, agri exports under APEDA’s portfolio grew 22 per cent during April-August period of the current financial year to $7,902 million from $6,485 million in the same period last year.

In rupee terms, the exports grew 19.6 per cent at ₹58,478 crore compared with ₹48,885 crore in the same period last year. .

This surge in exports is driven by robust demand for products such as rice, cereal preparations, livestock products, fresh fruits and vegetables and cashew among others.

Citing quick estimates released by DGCIS, APEDA in a statement said the rise in exports has been achieved notwithstanding the Covid restrictions.

Flagship product rice registered a growth 13.7 per cent at $3,820 million ($3,359 million). The break up and volume details of basmati and non-basmati rice was not available.

Fresh fruit and vegetable rose 6.1 per cent in value terms to $1,075 million ($1,013 million).

Livestock products including meat, dairy and poultry registered a 31.1 per cent increase at $1,554 million against $1,185 million in the same period last year.

Shipments of other cereals such as wheat and maize registered a 142 per cent increase at $379 million ($157 million). Cashew exports registered a 28.5 per cent increase at $185 million.

The significant spike in agri-exports is seen as a government’s commitment to increase farmers income through giving thrust on boosting exports of agricultural and processed food products, APEDA said.

Surging Trend

(Agri and processed food exports in $ million)

April-August 2020-21 April-August 2021-22 % growth Fruits and Vegetables 1013 1075 6.1 Cereal Preparations and mis s processe ed items 627 889 41.9 Livestock products (meat, dairy and poultry) 1185 1554 31.1 Rice 3359 3820 13.7 Other cereals 157 379 142.1 Cashew 144 185 28.5 Total 6485 7902 21.8

Source: DGCIS, APEDA

Promotional activities by APEDA

The initiative taken by APEDA, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce, has helped the country achieve this milestone at a time when most of the business activities suffered a huge setback due to the restrictions imposed after the outbreak of second wave of the Covid pandemic.

Also, the rise in exports is because of APEDA’s various initiatives taken for the export promotion of agri and processed foods products such as organising B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets through product specific and general marketing campaigns by active involvement of Indian Embassies.

APEDA said it has taken several initiatives to promote products having registered geographical indications (GI) in India by organising virtual buyer-seller meets on agri and good products with UAE and on GI products including handicrafts with the US.