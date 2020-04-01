Agri sector wants moratorium on loans, removal of barricades in villages

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
As the rabi season is coming an end in two weeks, the farming community has called for urgent steps to salvage the crop and complete the harvest season without any glitches.
The Consortium of Indian Farmers’ Associations (CIFA) has called for the removal of barricades in villages to facilitate the movement of labourers. It has sought a moratorium on all crop loans and an insurance cover of ₹50,00,00 for farmers and farm labourers, who are exposing themselves to the pandemic risk to ensure the food security of the country, said CIFA.
“In the light of the pandemic, the government should declare a moratorium on the loans disbursed to the farm sector for one crop season similar to the moratorium declared on working capital loans taken by companies,” said CIFA Secretary-General Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy.
In a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the Chief Ministers, he asked the government to provide interest-free loans for the next cropping season.
The consortium said complaints have been pouring in from farmers across the country, calling for urgent measures to remove various hurdles to harvesting amid the lockdown.
“It is not just in the interest of farmers that the nation should do something to address the challenges. During the lockdown it is extremely important to ensure that the food supplies are maintained,” said Reddy.
The farming community is faced with acute labour shortage on account of villages being barricaded to restrict the movement of people and vehicles, said Reddy. “We suggest an immediate removal of all village barricades. Most farms require farm labourers from neighbouring villages and the barricades prevent the free movement of labourers, which is affecting farm operations.”
The problem is more serious for crops such as chillies, horticultural crops and vegetables, he said. “If prompt action is not taken to address this issue, it is likely that there will be a huge loss of crop on account of the produce not being harvested,” he added.
CIFA also pointed out that pesticides and fertilisers are not available to the farmers as supply chains have been hit. “You need pesticides and fertilisers at the crucial phase of the season. You also need people to spray these vital sprays,” he said.
“The fertiliser and pesticide shops are being closed under the local law enforcement, only to be opened as soon as the police leave. There should be clear instructions to the police not to force the input dealers to close shops,” he added.
CIFA said there is an urgent need to formulate a policy for the procurement of perishable agri produce. Since all the market yards in the country are closed, farmers should be provided with an avenue to sell the produce. They would also require transport services to ferry the produce to the markets, said Reddy.
“The farmers have been facing a lot of harassment from the local law enforcement personnel while transporting labourers from the neighbouring villages,” he said. “Lakhs of auto-rickshaws and small trucks would take care of the last mile connectivity to the farms from the main roads. Since all of these small vehicles have been asked to stay off the roads, it has become a tough task for farmers to bring the labourers to the field.”
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
The stock of Marico gained 6.8 per cent on Tuesday, breaching its 21-DMA as well as a key near-term resistance ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...