Agriculture Minister Tomar calls upon farmers to adopt advanced technologies

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has emphasised the importance of adopting advanced technologies for the farming community and the need for formulation of more farmer producer organisations in the country.

The Minister was delivering the inaugural address on a virtual platform at the nationwide campaign organised by Coconut Development Board for coconut farmers along with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare as part of the Kisan Bhagidari Prathmika Hamari campaign under Annadata Devo Bhava programme.

Annadata Devo Bhava programme

He said that the programme is being organised on a mission mode as part of eradication of poverty in the country right from the village level. As part of the Kisan Bhagidari Prathmika Hamari campaign under Annadata Devo Bhava the government is trying to highlight the importance of farmer participation.

Kailash Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, urged farmers to take advantage of all the schemes introduced by the government and adopt the technologies, new seeds and new varieties of crops developed.

Krishi Vigyan Kendras from across the country facilitated the participation of farmers in the programme through virtual mode. The minister also interacted with the farmers who had availed various benefits extended by the Government.

Around 200 coconut farmers and FPO members participated in the programme. Inauguration of the office building cum farmers training centre in the DSP farm of the Board at Tripura was also held as part of the campaign.

Virtual trade fair

A three-day Virtual Trade Fair on coconut products showcasing a variety of processed products made out of coconut was also kick-started wherein 530 buyers and 50 sellers registered on the first day.

Coconut Development Board also conducted 14 programmes in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tripura and Lakshadweep as part of the campaign.