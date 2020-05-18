Agritech startup Eggoz raises ₹2.5 crore to fund expansion

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
Agritech startup Eggoz, which is into the business of egg production, has raised ₹2.5 crore from investors to fund its expansion plans.
Founded in December 2017, the startup is a full-stack egg producer of nutrition-rich eggs. It operates a network of poultry farms in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore as part of its seed funding. It had earlier secured ₹1.2 crore from a clutch of angel investors.
The seed funding round saw the participation of investors like Tracxn Labs, Angellist, Tri-Deep Capital, founders of Letstransport, and angel investors along with existing investors - Narendra Sankar, Sunil Mishra, and Vishal Sharma, the company said.
Eggoz has so far sold over two crore eggs and has more than 1,00,000 birds under management. It has developed a new farming model for small-scale commercial egg farming.
With Eggoz’s technology and integration platform, farmers can rear flock sizes starting from 500 birds at the affordable initial investment and less land requirement, said Uttam Kumar, founder of the company.
With these efforts, Eggoz poultry farming is one of the most profitable and stable businesses to generate allied income for many marginal farmers as well as to fulfil protein-enriched food requirement of the growing population, Kumar added.
Eggoz works with farmers at several locations in north India, using nutritional engineering and technology.
Abhishek Goyal, Founder of Tracxn Labs, said: India’s egg supply chain is largely unorganised. There is an opportunity for a player to implement best practices in production and create a trustworthy consumer brand. We were quite impressed by the founding team passion for solving this market.
