Agrizy said on Monday that it has attracted major clients such as Reliance, Haldirams, Adani Wilmar and Godrej Agrovet on its agfood tech platform. The startup has so far, empanelled over 1,000 buyers and suppliers on its platform, which is helping clients source their products directly from the sellers.

The company also claimed that it has expanded its export business and is now capable of meeting large demands of multiple buyers in international markets. Currently, the company exports to South Asia and Gulf countries and has recently begun shipping to European countries.

Agrizy recognises the opportunity to export processed products, given the availability of agri-products in bulk and is working towards exporting more processed products while working with SME processors to make them compliant with global standards of process and quality. It also plans to utilise the unutilised capacity and help processors become global compliant.