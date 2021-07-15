Agri Business

Agtech player Aqgromalin raises ₹5.5 crore

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 15, 2021

Funds will be used for expansion, technology development, category addition

Agri-tech start-up Aqgromalin on Thursday announced that it has raised ₹5.5 crore in seed funding led by Zephyr Peacock India Growth fund, which provides growth capital to start-ups in India.

Aqgromalin is a Chennai-based farm diversification platform that aims to supplement income of small landholding farmers by enabling them to diversify into animal husbandry and aquaculture.

In a press release, Aqgromalin said that the funds will be used for team expansion, technology development, category addition and geographical expansion.

“Animal husbandry and aquaculture sector in India is underserved and highly fragmented. Livestock farmers face various issues including limited availability of quality inputs, lack of quality feed, and lack of access to markets. At Aqgromalin, we are building a one-stop end-to-end solutions platform to help farmers overcome these issues,” Prasanna Manogaran, Co-founder and CEO, said in a press release.

