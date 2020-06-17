Amid Covid gloom, farm sector blooms for the most part

Clean water sans dirty hands
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
The Covid-19 lockdown and supply chain disruptions over the past few months have hit many industries. But the farm sector appears to have escaped these with the minimum impact.
While horticulture and dairy farmers did face the brunt of the lockdown, for the farm sector as a whole, it has not been bad at all. Sample these numbers:
Procurement under the minimum support price (MSP) programme in wheat during the rabi marketing season (2020-21) was about 11.7 tonnes by end-April versus 19.6 million tonnes (mt) in the same time last year. However, in the subsequent two months, procurement increased significantly: by June 12, total procurement by FCI and State agencies in wheat touched 37.7 mt (up 11 per cent YoY from 33.9 mt).
And, given the MSP was at ₹1,925/quintal this year versus ₹1,840/quintal last year, it was a big relief for farmers. Incomes of farmers of rabi pulses would have also increased given that the procurement prices are above MSP and last year’s prices. In North India, the average wholesale price of masur (lentil) is ₹6,814/quintal (last year same time it was ₹5,527/quintal) compared to an MSP of ₹4,800/quintal; gram is trading at ₹5,564/quintal (last year ₹5,627/quintal) against an MSP of ₹4,875/quintal.
A good monsoon during last year’s kharif and this year’s rabi, and the PM KISAN disbursements that reach over 9.5 crore farmers, have also helped boost farm sentiment.
Farmers are spending more on agri inputs. Fertiliser sales in April and May were up almost 75 per cent over last year. Sales of major fertilisers including urea, DAP (diammonium phosphate), MOP (muriate of potash), NPK and others in the two months were at 60.3 lakh tonne, up from 34.6 lakh recorded last year. Sales of DAP and NP/NPK fertilisers more than doubled YoY. While this may be because of timely onset of monsoon and farmers increasing the area under cultivation, it also indicates liquidity in their hands.
The trend of higher fertiliser consumption has been observed since November — so, one can’t dismiss it off as a consequence of an increase in stocking by fertiliser dealers in anticipation of closure of production units due to the lockdown.
Over the past two months, the demand for seeds and pesticides has also been strong. Ram Kaundinya, Director General, Federation of Seed Industry of India, said: “Seed offtake since April has been pretty strong. Cotton, rice and millets have been picked up by farmers more than last year, showing around 10 per cent growth. In rice, too, we have seen a good uptake of direct sown rice, which needs less labour since there is no transplantation. Farmers have been a bit reluctant to plant perishable crops like vegetables for fear of not being able to transport and sell them due to lockdowns and also because of lack of availability of labour.”
Tractor sales also were also good in May, recovering from April’s lows. Tractor manufacturers are pointing to an increasing preference among farmers towards mechanisation. Mahindra & Mahindra, which holds an about 40 per cent share of the domestic tractors market, sold about 24,017 units last month, against 23,539 units in May 2019. Escorts (12 per cent share in tractor market) sold 6,454 units in May while Sonalika Group sold 9,177 units (up 18.6 per cent YoY).
The current kharif season, too, is expected to be strong, with a bumper output. As on June 12, the area under all kharif crops was up 13 per cent YoY at 92.56 lakh hectare (81.74 lakh hectare), per official data. Area covered under cotton was 18.9 lakh hectare (15.32 lakh hectare).
The monsoon so far has been surplus, reports the India Meteorological Department. Reservoirs also have sufficient quantities of water. Per data, as on June 11, the storage available in 123 reservoirs in the country that are tracked by the Central Water Commission was 54.636 BCM, against 31.372 BCM last year.
It is expected that the current season, too, will be good for agri input companies. Farmers may also see an income increase if procurement is high in cereals and cotton like last year.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
India was late to semiconductor and lithium-ion battery manufacture but is well up on research here, says M ...
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
The WTO’s AMS entitlement allows the US, Canada, EU and Australia to offer greater support to their farmers.
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...