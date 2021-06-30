Amul to hike milk prices by ₹2 per litre from July 1

Amul marketer, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Wednesday announced a ₹2-per litre increase for all its variants of liquid fresh milk in consumer packs. The price hike will come into effect from July 1, 2021 across all its markets nation-wide.

Citing costlier inputs such as energy, packaging, logistics and overall higher cost of operations, GCMMF announced its milk price increase across all markets including Gujarat, Delhi NCR and rest of India.

The price rise will be applicable to the variants of packaged liquid Amul milk including Amul Gold, Amul Shakti and Amul Taza.

New rates

“In Ahmedabad the price of Amul Gold will be ₹29 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be ₹23 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at ₹26 per 500ml. The increase of ₹2 per litre translates into 4% increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation,” Amul said in a statement.

In the last 1.5 years, Amul has not made any price revision in its fresh milk category. “Since then, due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, overall cost of operation has increased. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of ₹45 to ₹50 per kg fat which is more than 6% over previous year,” the dairy cooperative major said.

Amul passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee earned from a consumers for milk and & milk products to its milk producers - the dairy farmers living in villages. “The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” Amul said.

Amul has not announced any changes in the prices for other dairy products sold under brand Amul such as paneer, ice creams, butter or milk powder.

However, the latest increase in the milk prices will turnout to be an additional blow to the end consumers, who are already feeling the heat of the costlier auto fuels- petrol and diesel.