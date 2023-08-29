The Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA), the apex trade body, said on Tuesday that the standing soyabean crop across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan needs immediate rainfall and any delay in the rainfall will be detrimental for the crop.

“There has been an unprecedented shortfall in rainfall in August and while the crop has held on to its own till date, rains are required immediately. Any delay in rains will be detrimental to the soyabean crop in the entire country. The extent of yield loss will depend on the revival of rains and it is premature to predict the overall crop today. All will depend on how the monsoon behaves in the next 45 days,” SOPA Executive Director, DN Pathak said in a statement.

Per the Agriculture Ministry data, soyabean has been planted on 124.71 lakh hectares (lh) against last year’s 120.82 lh. Madhya Pradesh has registered an increase in area at 53.35 lh (50.18 lh), and Maharashtra at 50.02 lh (49.08 lh). However, Rajasthan has seen a small dip in the area at 11.44 lh (11.51 lh).

SOPA, which had undertaken a crop health survey, said in M.P., the crop is 45 to 60 days old and is in the pod formation to pod filling stage. “Early sown crop of early maturity variety is at the grain filling stage. Overall crop condition as on date is normal and rains during this fortnight have helped the crop. Insects and weeds are under good control. Immediate rains are required in the entire state, particularly in the western region, otherwise the crop will have severe moisture stress which may affect yields,” the trade body said.

In Maharashtra also, the crop is 45 to 60 days old and is in the pod formation to pod filling stage. “Early sown crop of early maturity variety is at the grain filling stage. Insects and weeds are under good control. While the overall crop condition as on date is normal, immediate rains are required and in case of any delay in rains, the crop health will be affected, causing lower yields, particularly in Marathwada which has substantial area under soyabean,” SOPA observed.

The crop situation is similar in Rajasthan, where immediate rainfall was required.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit