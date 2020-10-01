AP announces MSP for 24 crops

As the procurement process set to begin in the next few weeks, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced MSP for 24 crops.

It announced an MSP of ₹1,868 (common variety) and ₹1,888 (Grade-A variety) a quintal of paddy. The MSP for cotton is put at ₹5,515 (medium staple) and ₹5,825 (long staple) a quintal.

The government had set up a ₹3,300-crore Price Stabilisation Fund to provide remunerative prices for different crops.

The State government has designated Rythu Bharosa Kendram as procurement centres. “This is to save them from the clutches of middlemen and also to reduce transportation costs to farmers,” a government statement said.

“The farm produce would be procured from the field itself. All the payments will be made within 10 days of the purchase,” it said.

The MSP for chillies has been pegged at ₹7,000 and ₹6,850 a quintal for turmeric. The MSP for maize is ₹1,850, redgram ₹6,000, groundnut ₹5,275, sunflower ₹5,885 and blackgram ₹6,000.