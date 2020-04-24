AP Govt to set up cold storages, godowns in villages

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has on Thursday instructed marketing officials to set up cold storages and godowns in rural regions for the convenience of the farmers.

He asked the officials to work on strengthening the cold storage chain and processing networks in the agriculture sector and ensure that farmers do not run into losses.

He further instructed the officials to support farmers by paying minimum support prices to their crops and continue direct purchase system through Rythu Bharosa centres.

The agriculture assistants were asked to monitor the crop prices on a daily basis and alert the marketing officials, in case the farmers are not offered with MSP.

The existing decentralised Rythu Bazars along with Janata Bazars will be continued to provide and all essential goods to the people.

Facilities such as refrigerators to store goods, a truck for the transportation of vegetables, milk, fruits, eggs, etc should be provided at Janata Bazars, the Chief Minister said in a review meeting held in Amaravati.