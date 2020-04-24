Agri Business

AP Govt to set up cold storages, godowns in villages

Hyderabad | Updated on April 24, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has on Thursday instructed marketing officials to set up cold storages and godowns in rural regions for the convenience of the farmers.

He asked the officials to work on strengthening the cold storage chain and processing networks in the agriculture sector and ensure that farmers do not run into losses.

He further instructed the officials to support farmers by paying minimum support prices to their crops and continue direct purchase system through Rythu Bharosa centres.

The agriculture assistants were asked to monitor the crop prices on a daily basis and alert the marketing officials, in case the farmers are not offered with MSP.

The existing decentralised Rythu Bazars along with Janata Bazars will be continued to provide and all essential goods to the people.

Facilities such as refrigerators to store goods, a truck for the transportation of vegetables, milk, fruits, eggs, etc should be provided at Janata Bazars, the Chief Minister said in a review meeting held in Amaravati.

Published on April 24, 2020
agriculture
Andhra Pradesh
storage and warehouse
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Natural rubber sector seeks govt support to stay afloat