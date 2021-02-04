APEDA opens regional office in Chennai

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has opened a regional office in Chennai.

The facility in the premises of the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board was jointly inaugurated by Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Production Commissioner and M Angamuthu, Chairman of APEDA.

APEDA has provided financial assistance to the State department of Agriculture and Marketing for setting up of common infrastructure facility (cold storage, sorting and grading facility) at Dindigul, Villupuram and Coimbatore districts to facilitate exports of fresh vegetables.

APEDA has set up a perishable cargo centre at the Chennai airport and a walk-in type cold storage at Tiruchirapalli airport. It has also provided financial assistance for modernisation/ up- gradation of the Veterinary College Research Institute Laboratory at Chennai and Namakkal for testing of animal and poultry products. APEDA also provided financial assistance for setting up of Tanflora Infrastructure Park Ltd at Hosur for floriculture exports, says a release.