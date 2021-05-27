APEDA virtual fair for horticulture products

To boost export potential of India’s agricultural and processed food products during the Covid-19 pandemic, APEDA on Thursday opened a three-day virtual trade fair (VTF) for horticultural produce from India.

The fair over the next three days displays India’s unique fruits, vegetables and floricultural products sourced from various regions for the global importers. There are more than 471 exhibitors or exporters who have displayed their products in the virtual platform. 543 numbers of visitors/importers have registered their participation, an official statement said.

This is second such virtual fair organised by the India’s agri produce export promotion authority. In March this year too, APEDA had organised a fair mainly for grains, millets and pulses. This virtual fair attracted over 400 visitors, the statement said.