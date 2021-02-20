Apollo Hospitals procures millets from women farmers; makes it part of hospital diet

Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad has initiated the use of millets in collaboration with over 5,000 women farmers working with Deccan Development Society.

The healthcare group has already procured 4,000 kg of millets and will procure another 1,000 kg every month to support women farmers of Sangareddy district in Telangana.

The use of millets will become an eminent feature of Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad’s dining areas and menus. As doctors begin to enjoy the health benefits of millets, food habits can slowly create a shift towards healthier eating patterns for society as a whole.

Vice Chairman CSR for Apollo Hospitals Group, Upasana Konidela, in a statement said, “Our aim is to enrich the lifestyle of the women farmers with good health, wealth and strength through education and skills training. It’s time for us to care for our water table, eat and procure local to live a healthier life.”

Rice and wheat have long held a prominent position in our households and economy. While they are satiating, a significant percentage of people continue to face an increase in lifestyle diseases with their overconsumption.

Crops such as rice consume 4,000 litres of water to grow about a kg of produce. These crops strain the ground water reserves, causing adverse effects on the environment. In terms of water consumption, millets utilise only 25-30 per cent of the water required to grow rice. Such healthier and environment-friendly options can help stall climate change as well as create a positive effect on our gut health.

Millets are superior to rice owing to their rich protein content, fibre, iron and calcium. They provide good nutritional security and prevent nutrition deficiency. Consuming millets automatically controls portion size and also reduces the overall diabetic instance of the population.