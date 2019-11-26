Apple farmers in Valley suffered untold damage: Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Despite promises made by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, state-owned NAFED has procured only a negligible quantity of apples from farmers in the Valley, which saw bumper production this year, said a delegation of farmer leaders who visited the Valley recently.
Malik had said NAFED would buy apples worth ₹5,500 crore from the farmers. The Finance Minister not only reiterated the same, but also claimed that the procurement was a success, said the three-member team led by Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh (RKM) national president Shiv Kumar ‘Kakkaji’.
The team had visited around 25 villages in the Valley between November 21 and 25 and met thousands of farmers. “After taking stock of the ground situation, we find that all the claims of the government appear to be false,” the RKM leaders said in a statement on Tuesday.
Besides, the unseasonal snowfall that took place on November 7 resulted in the damage of 50 per cent of apple trees in the State, the team said, adding that no government official has visited the farmers even though more than 15 days have passed since the natural calamity. The farmers also told the delegation that NAFED was paying them a much lower rate than the local traders.
The RKM leaders said they will soon meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to demand appropriate and immediate compensation for Kashmir farmers. If the government fails to do so, they would launch nationwide protests demanding justice for the farmers, the statement added.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Five years ago, the purchase of a house property through agents or brokers would have you back-off from a ...
It has been able to ride out the slowdown by focussing on pockets with low penetration such as post-wash ...
Did Karvy Stock Broking misuse the power of attorney given to it by investors?
Last week, Sterling and Wilson Solar’s shares plummeted nearly 50 per cent after the company announced on ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...