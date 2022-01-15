Aquaconnect wins FICCI’s ‘Most Innovative AgTech Startup Award’

Aquaconnect, India’s pioneering full-stack aquaculture platform, has won the “Most Innovative Agtech” (Mature Startup) award at the fourth edition of the FICCI Summit and Awards for Agri Startups.

The award was announced on January 7 virtually.

The latest edition of the FICCI Summit and Awards for Agri Startups felicitated high-impact innovations in the Indian Agri and allied value chains.

Founded in 2017, Chennai-based Aquaconnect works with fish and shrimp farmers to improve farm productivity, financial access, and market linkage through intelligent technology solutions.

Since its inception, Aquaconnect has been working to navigate the challenges in the aquaculture value chain through an integrated tech-driven approach. It is helping connect aquaculture farmers with stakeholders in the value chain, such as feed producers, farm equipment manufacturers, banks, insurers, importers, processors, exporters, and certifying bodies.

Data-enabled fintech solutions

Aquaconnect has assisted over 60,000 farmers through its unique artificial intelligence and GIS-powered advisory platform. Aquaconnect’s data-enabled fintech solutions aim to bring transparency for BFSI stakeholders to engage with aquaculture farming communities efficiently.

Rajamanohar, CEO, Aquaconnect, said, “The need of the hour is to build intelligent tech solutions that transform the aquaculture value chain and create sustainable farmer livelihoods. We, at Aquaconnect, continue to work towards making this possible with a sharp focus on innovations that create impact. The recognition is a testimony of our commitment to emerging stronger as a trusted aquaculture partner for all stakeholders in the value chain.”