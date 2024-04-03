eFeed, a precision animal management and nutrition company, has launched a research platform to fuel innovation in sustainable dairy practices in the country.

“Our platform will serve as a launchpad for groundbreaking ideas in sustainable dairy, providing the necessary resources to transform these ideas into tangible products and facilitate real-world trials,” eFeed’s founder Kumar Ranjan said in a statement Tuesday.

The new platform has been designed to address critical challenges in the dairy industry, such as the increasing methane emissions from cattle, the detrimental use of urea in cattle feed affecting soil health, and the consequent depletion of groundwater levels, he said.

India has the highest cattle population of over 300 million, and it is because of this factor that many private sector organisations are also involved in research to mitigate the problems related to climate change.

“We are at a crossroads where the need for sustainable dairy practices is not just a choice but a necessity” Ranjan said.

The platform is inviting participation from a diverse group of stakeholders, including researchers, academicians, scholars, dairy experts, veterinarians, and dairy companies, the statement said while adding that this inclusivity will ensure a comprehensive approach to tackling the challenges faced by the industry.

eFeed aims to reduce methane emissions in developed countries and boost milk and meat production in emerging economies.