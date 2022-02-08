Arya, MAS Financial partner to offer finance to small farmers, FPOs

Arya., an integrated grain commerce platform, today announced a tie-up with MAS Financial Services Ltd to offer agri-finance to farmers with a focus on small farmers and FPOs. The services will be offered by Arya.ag’s lending services arm, Aryadhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

The alliance will leverage Arya.ag’s digital technologies-led customer interface to offer lending services initially to farmers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Both entities are aiming to achieve ₹100 crore co-lending portfolio.

Arya.ag’s near-farm gate integrated offering, spanning storage solutions, digital lending and digital marketplace, works as the ideal platform for small & marginal farmers otherwise deprived of access to financial services.

Farm produce-as-collateral model has ensured that Arya.ag’s lending services has been NPA-free since inception with an average per borrower ticket size of ₹28 lakhs. The company facilitates finance of over $700 million annually.

Chattanathan Devarajan, Co-founder, Arya.ag “Post-harvest agri-financing through warehouse receipt finance has a large unaddressed market estimated to be close to one lakh crore rupees, two-third of which is out of the reach of the formal banking sector. Collaboration between banks and integrated agritech players like Arya.ag paves the way to service consumers deprived of access to financial services.”

Kamlesh Gandhi, CMD, MAS Financial said “Our tie-up with Arya.ag will help MAS expand to small agri value chain participants in tier II & III markets and enhance efficiency of these entities.”