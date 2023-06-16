Chana (Bengal gram) procurement by NAFED at the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹5,335 per quintal has crossed the 23.21 lakh tonnes (lt) mark in the ongoing rabi marketing season. Last year, the Government procured 25.9 lakh tonnes of gram.

As on June 15, NAFED’s procurement stood at 23.21 lt valued at ₹12,386 crore. The procurement is still going on mainly in the northern States and is in the final stages. Over 10.16 lakh farmers have benefited, so far, from the chana procurement exercise.

The modal price (the rate at which most trades take place) of chana has improved in recent weeks on rising procurement. Prices are currently hovering in the range of ₹4,800-4,900 range in various mandis of Madhya Pradesh, but still ruling below the MSP.

In Madhya Pradesh, the largest producer of chana, the procurement has crossed 7.97 lt till mid-June compared with 8.02 lt the previous season.

In Maharashtra, NAFED’s purchases exceeded 7.73 lt against 7.6 lakh tonnes a year ago. This year, chana purchases crossed 3.28 lt in Gujarat as of mid-June but they are lower than 5.59 lt a year ago. Also in Rajasthan, procurement stood at over 2.14 lt as of mid-June compared with 2.99 lt a year ago. Similarly in Uttar Pradesh, the chana procurement is 13,641 tonnes lower than 26,800 tonnes.

In the southern States, where the procurement has ended, procurement in Karnataka was up at 79,631 tonnes, while in Andhra Pradesh at 64,503 tonnes followed by Telangana at 50,238 tonnes.

Ahead of the start of procurement season this year NAFED had a carry-forward stock of close to 14 lakh tonnes.