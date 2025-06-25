The heritage sericulture industry of Jammu and Kashmir is spinning a revival story, with the sector witnessing significant growth in both cocoon and raw silk production.

Official statistics show that annual cocoon production in the region crossed 850,000 kilograms in 2024–25, marking an 18 per cent increase over previous years. The data reflects a steady rise in both cocoon and raw silk output across the Union Territory.

In 2022–23, total cocoon production stood at 699,000 kilograms, with raw silk output at 100,000 kilograms. The following year, 2023–24, saw cocoon production climb to 822,000 kilograms, and raw silk to 117,000 kilograms. By 2024–25, cocoon production touched 850,000 kilograms, while raw silk output rose to 121,000 kilograms — indicating continued growth in both quantity and quality.

New schemes

Officials attribute this growth to government interventions and the introduction of new schemes.

Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Director, Sericulture Development Department, told businessline that initiatives such as Silk Samagra and the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme have played a key role in reviving silk production in the region.

“Besides other initiatives, we focused on building infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir to give a boost to the centuries-old silk industry,” Bhat said.

He added that 800 rearing sheds have been constructed across the region, with silkworm rearers also provided with necessary rearing equipment.

According to Bhat, the department has undertaken rigorous capacity-building programmes over the last three years to improve productivity and quality.

To further boost the industry, farmers were encouraged to take up summer rearing of silkworms — previously limited to the spring and autumn seasons. The department is also supplying highly-subsidised silkworm seeds to farmers for cocoon production.

Cluster plantations

“High-yielding, improved and robust mulberry plants are being supplied to identified farmers for conducting cluster plantations,” another official said.

Industry insiders estimate that around 27,000 families are currently engaged in sericulture-related activities across Jammu and Kashmir.

Bivoltine silk gaining ground

Bivoltine silk, a premium-grade mulberry silk produced in Jammu and Kashmir, is gaining national recognition for its superior quality and helping reduce India’s dependence on imports.

“Jammu and Kashmir provides ideal climatic conditions for bivoltine silkworm rearing, making it a prime region for producing high-quality silk,” the official said.

Between 2017 and May 2019, India imported around 10.813 tonnes of raw silk, according to government data.

