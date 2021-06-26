Assam-grown Burmese grapes exported to Dubai

Building equity using the integrity screen
In another attempt to tap India’s agriculture export potential, especially from the North-East, a consignment of Burmese grapes, known as “Leteku” in Assamese language, has been shipped to Dubai from Guwahati by air.
The consignment was sourced from Darang district in Assam and it was also packed at the collection in the centre in the same district. Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) registered firm Kiega EXIM Pvt Ltd exported this consignment, which will land in Dubai via Delhi.
The export of “Leteku”, which is rich in iron and vitamin C, is part of APEDA’s promotional efforts to bring the North-Eastern States on the agricultural and processed food products export map of the country, said an official press release.
This development comes on the heels of APEDA facilitating exports of “red rice” from Assam that is rich in iron an grown in the Brahmaputra valley without any chemical fertilizer being used. The rice variety is referred to as “Bao-dhaan”, an integral part of Assamese food.
APEDA has also assisted in exports of Geographical Indications (GI) certified Kaji Nemu (Assam lemon) to London. So far, around 40 tonnes of Assam lemon has been exported.
Also, jackfruits sourced from the Tripura-based Krishi Sanyoga Agro Producer Company Ltd has been exported to London.
The release said that APEDA undertakes market promotion activities for evolving structured marketing strategies for export of food products, market intelligence for taking informed decisions, international exposure, skill development, capacity building and high-quality packaging.
APEDA will continue to focus on the north-eastern region both in terms of capacity building, quality upgradation, and infrastructure development, the release added
