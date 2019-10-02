Atul Chaturvedi re-elected President of Solvent Extractors’ Association

Edible oils expert and director on Adani Wilmar Ltd, Atul Chaturvedi, was re-elected President of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), at the Association’s Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on September 25.

Abhay Udeshi of Jayant Agro Group was elected Vice-President of the trade body that represents the edible oils processing sector in the country.

Chaturvedi, also the Executive Chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, is a veteran in the vegetable oils, oilseeds and agro business in the country. During his three-year tenure as SEA President, Chaturvedi took up trade-related issues such as the opening up bulk export of edible oils, allowing minor oils in chocolate, raising the import duty on edible oils, removal of storage control on oil and oilseeds, besides an important policy measure for increasing the differential duty between crude and refined oils.

Ajay Jhunjhunwala, MD of J R Agro Industries, Lucknow, was elected honorary secretary, while Sunil Mundra, Director at Kamal Solvent Extractions, Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, was elected as the honorary treasurer.

The body also elected chairmen and deputy chairmen of the five zones.