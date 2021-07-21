Back-to-back low’s to power monsoon into rest of July

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
The outlook for full-blown monsoon conditions for most parts of the country for the rest of July received a further boost with India Meteorological Department (IMD) signaling that the Bay of Bengal may host another low-pressure area by July 27 on the back of one expected to form day after tomorrow (Friday).
The second one in the back-to-back formations may show up over the North Bay around the same area ceded by the first one and will trigger widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over a likely saturated East, adjoining Central and North-West India including the hills and plains of the region.
Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall already over East and adjoining Central with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over from three days from tomorrow (Thursday) as the first low-pressure area as the first low-pressure area builds traction.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather said a rudimentary cyclonic circulation has formed over the North Bay of Bengal, corroborated by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMEF) as well, which is expected to descend to the lower levels of the atmosphere to set up the ‘low.’
With the Bay going on song back again, the IMD expects the ongoing rainfall over North-West India to decrease from today (Wednesday) and further decrease is likely from tomorrow onwards with most of West Rajasthan left in the lurch, and whose wait for the first few showers of the season extends.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with heavy falls is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and North-West Madhya Pradesh until tomorrow (Thursday) before tapering in terms of intensity and spread over Northwest India thereafter.
The battered West Coast and adjoining interiors may witness the ongoing widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls may persist for next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls is forecast for Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over South Gujarat region until Friday which is likely to increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls from Saturday with the formation of the ‘low’ in the Bay.
