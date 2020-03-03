Banana exports up 30% during April-January

India exported 1,27,230 tonnes of banana, fetching ₹447 crore, between April 2019 and January 2020, which is nearly 30 per cent more in terms of quantity and 49 per cent in value terms over the corresponding period last year, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

During the corresponding period last year, India exported 98,044 tonnes of banana valued at ₹301 crore, he said in a written reply to a question raised by Raksha Khadse, a BJP MP from Maharashtra, who said rising temperatures have affected banana crop on 5,000 hectares in Jalgaon in the State.

According to Tomar, the government has no plans to help the farmers as it has not received any complaints regarding crop loss due to adverse weather from the Maharashtra government.