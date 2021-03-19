Banana top pick by overseas importers among fresh fruits

Countries that imports fruits have been preferring bananas over grapes, mangoes or apples in the fresh fruit basket.

Both the quantity of fresh bananas exported and the value of the commodity have witnessed growth in the past three financial years.

Between 2017-18 and 2019-20, the fresh banana exports saw a growth of 93.94 per cent in terms of quantity, and 72.22 per cent in terms of value. The country exported 1.95 lakh tonnes of fresh bananas valued at $93 million in 2019-20 as against 1.02 lakh tonnes valued at $54 million in 2017-18.

In spite of the pandemic affecting the globe, the country exported 1.43 lakh tonnes of fresh bananas valued at $63 million in the first nine months of the current financial year.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate appears to be the next choice for the overseas importers in the fresh fruit basket.

As per the data available in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the export of fresh pomegranate witnessed a growth of 63.05 per cent in terms of quantity and 15.11 per cent in terms of value between 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Around 85,430 tonnes ($99 million) of pomegranates were exported in 2019-20 as against 52,392 tonnes ($86 million) in 2017-18.

Apples

In fact, fresh apples export crossed the annual export figures of the last three financial years in the first nine months of 2020-21 itself.

The country exported 30,390 tonnes ($14 million) during April-December of 2020-21. The export of apples from the country stood at 21,881 tonnes ($11 million), 23,156 tonnes ($11 million) and 14,781 tonnes ($7 million) in 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18, respectively.

Mangoes

It was a mixed trend for fresh mangoes and mango-based products.

The export of fresh mangoes has remained steady for three years both in terms of quantity and value. India, which exported 49,671 tonnes of mangoes ($59 million) in 2017-18, reported an export of 49,659 tonnes ($57 million) in 2019-20. However, the country was able to export only 17,670 tonnes ($28 million) for the first nine months of 2020-21.

When compared to fresh mangoes, export of mango products showed different trends.

While the export of mango jams and jellies increased to 1.45 lakh tonnes ($136 million) in 2019-20 as against 1.21 lakh tonnes ($123 million) in 2017-18, that of mango pulp came down to 85,726 tonnes ($82 million) in 2019-20 from 1.10 lakh tonnes ($105 million) in 2017-18. However, the export of mango pulp stood at 77,649 tonnes ($76 million) in the first nine months of 2020-21.

Grapes

Fresh grapes export witnessed a decline of 4.22 per cent in terms of quantity between 2017-18 and 2019-20. The export of fresh grapes came down to 1.96 lakh tonnes ($303 million) in 2019-20 from 2.05 lakh tonnes ($304 million) in 2017-18. India was able to export only 38,227 tonnes ($50 million) in the first nine months of the current fiscal.

Keeping pace with fresh grapes, even raisins saw a decline in the exports. Around 24,670 tonnes ($38 million) of raisins were exported in 2019-20 as against 25,260 tonnes ($37 million) in 2017-18.

According to the Lok Sabha reply, India’s total export of fruits and their products stood at 9.01 lakh tonnes valued at $857 million in the first nine months of 2020-21. Of them, the share of top 20 fruits (including the above-mentioned fresh fruits) and their products stood at 7.82 lakh tonnes (86.8 per cent of the total) and $748 million (87.3 per cent of the total).