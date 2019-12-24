Banks in Telangana achieve 70.39 per cent kharif season loan targets

Travelling to see the flowers
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
During the Kharif season 2019, banks in Telangana disbursed Short Term Agriculture Production Loans of Rs 20,583.79 crore as of September 30, 2019 achieving 70.39 per cent of the projected targets.
The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Telangana convened its 25th Quarterly Review meeting to review the performance of the Banks under Annual Credit Plan of 2019-20 for the quarter ended September 2019.
T Harish Rao, Telangana Finance Minister, and S Niranjan Reddy, State Agriculture Minister participated in the SLBC meet attended by top executives of State Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank and other Public and Private Sector Banks.
The meeting was presided over by Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI & President of SLBC, Telangana and B. Ramesh Babu, Dy Managing Director, State Bank of
India, co-chaired the meeting.
According to the bankers’ meet, Banks disbursed Rs 5,264.50 crore towards investment credit in agriculture during FY 2019 -20 against a target of Rs 19,856 crore.
Under the Priority Sector, Banks together disbursed Rs 57,670.64 crore to borrowers during the FY 2019-20, achieving 70.45 per cent of targets.
During the period ended September 2019, Banks disbursed Rs 511.41 crore towards Education loans and Rs 2415.11 crore for Housing Loans.
Under the MSME category, banks disbursed Rs 28,040.20 crore, achieving 130.91 per cent of the targets.
An amount of Rs 7,164 crore was disbursed to 5,47,701 beneficiaries under “Credit flow to Women category” during the first half of this fiscal.
Under Pradhan Manthri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) scheme, as of September 2019 this fiscal, banks disbursed Rs.1888 crore to 2,37,783 beneficiaries
Total Deposits of the banks grew by Rs 27,235.70 crore (5.99 per cent) during the first half this fiscal and the total deposits were at Rs 4,81,507.89 crore as on September 30, 2019. Total advances of the Banks was at Rs 5,35,840.18 crore, resulting in marginal increase of 0.37 per cent at Rs. 1,966.11 crore.
The Cash Deposit ratio was at 111.28 per cent as against 117.52 per cent as on March 31, 2019 due to 0.37 per cent marginal increase in advances and 5.99 per cent growth in deposits.
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
Investors with a high-risk appetite and short-term perspective can buy the stock of GIC Housing Finance at ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...