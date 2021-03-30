Bay of Bengal readies to lob in a low-pressure area

Seawaters around the South Peninsula seem to have taken a cue from the heating trend over land and responded in kind, churning up circulations with a full-fledged low-pressure prevailing over the South-East Arabian Sea (first pre-monsoon system) while the Bay of Bengal readies to throw up its own on Wednesday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the cyclonic circulation over the South-East Bay to intensify as a low-pressure area over the South-East Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea by Wednesday. This is the first of the pre-monsoon season here and may become more 'marked' over the North Andaman Sea by Thursday.

Global model outlook

The Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service signals moderate confidence of a storm formation over (farther South to Sri Lanka) and off the northern coast of Australia. Lower confidence exists for a ‘twin’ of the latter developing over the eastern Bay of Bengal.

US National Centres for Environmental Prediction does not rule out the possibility of a minimal storm pulling away from the South-East Bay towards South Myanmar. The Sri Lankan Met Department too has noted the existence of this churn which could intensify as a low-pressure area during the next two days.

The system is likely to move nearly north-eastwards (towards South Myanmar). It will affect the weather over the deep-sea areas of the South-East Bay of Bengal during next few days. The Lanka Met Department has also issued an advisory for the Naval and fishing community.

Myanmar agency forecast

The Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has said as far back as March 21 that a low-pressure area may form over the Andaman Sea and South Bay of Bengal. On Tuesday, the weather was cloudy over the Andaman Sea and the South-East Bay with sparse clouds over the rest of Bay.

Going by the pre-monsoon yardstick, it is too early days for the peninsular to get active in this manner. According to private weather forecaster Skymet Weather, there is the least probability of forming a cyclone during March. Only three such have formed in the last 100 years over the Equatorial Indian Ocean in Sri Lanka’s proximity (farther to the South-East of Tamil Nadu).

These storms tend to form towards the end of the month (March) and fizzle out over the sea itself. As per records, there is no single storm in March that has hit India’s coastline. Overall, weather models agree on an ‘intensified low’ in the South-East Bay heading towards the South Myanmar coast.

Rain, thundershowers seen

The IMD has forecast widespread rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for Andaman & Nicobar in the next four days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also likely over the islands from Tuesday to Thursday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into South-East Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea on these days and over the Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the IMD expects that the prevailing low over the South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on Tuesday will gradually weaken as the Bay system almost along the latitude and towards the East gains prominence and intensifies in the process.

Heatwave over Rajasthan

Meanwhile, the prevailing heatwave over Rajasthan may abate from to Wednesday since maximum day temperatures may fall by 3-5 Degrees Celsius over the plains of North-West India during the next 2-3 days as cooler winds start to blow from across the border as part of an incoming western disturbance.

Dust-raising strong surface winds (speed reaching 30-40 km/hr) may prevail over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and over Punjab, North Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and the plains of West Bengal from Tuesday to Thursday. The next heat wave spell is likely from Saturday.