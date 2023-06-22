Bayer CropScience and Crystal Crop Protection have launched new products Curbix Pro and Kollar, respectively, to help farmers tackle pests such as plant hoppers in paddy farms.

In India, paddy is infested by brown plant hopper, or the white backed plant hopper, which can lead to huge crop loss. To tackle this issue, Bayer and Crystal will provide farmers with an innovative product, having a unique combination of dual active ingredients against plant hoppers. With this dual action, farmers will be able to ensure lesser crop losses, leading to higher yields, Bayer said in a statement.

Bayer and Crystal came together in 2018 to embark on a collaborative project to enhance the productivity of rice and cotton farmers in India. Under this collaboration, Bayer has provided Crystal access to newer innovations, while Crystal, based on their manufacturing and development strength, has helped bring new solutions to the Indian market.

Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch, Country Divisional Head, Crop Science Division of Bayer for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka said, “The importance of rice to India and even the world’s food security needs cannot be overstated. What impacts rice, impacts the livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers. Our expertise lies in creating innovative solutions and in building collaborative ecosystems that help deliver the best value to our growers. Curbix Pro will surely be a significant value addition to our vast portfolio targeted at enhancing farmer yields and income.

“It is another momentous occasion for us to successfully launch Kollar co-developed with Bayer. This new offering is a milestone for Crystal’s enhancing R&D capabilities, which will support paddy farmers to enhance their profitability. With this, Crystal now has a very strong and value-driven portfolio for the full crop cycle of paddy crop,” said Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director, Crystal Crop Protection Limited.