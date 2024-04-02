Unnati, a fintech-powered digital farming company, in partnership with Prince Pipes, an integrated piping solutions provider, will offer Unnati’s retailers and customers a range of Prince Pipes’ products, beginning with agricultural pipes ‘Aquafit’ and borewell pipes ‘Safefit’ .

A media statement said the partnership enables Unnati to offer its network of retailers and farmers climate mitigation products.

Amit Sinha, Co-Founder and Director of Unnati, said: “We are excited to join hands with Prince Pipes in this collaboration. Their longstanding presence in the pipes industry aligns well with our vision to offer our customers top quality products. This association allows us to ensure that retailers and customers associated with Unnati have access to high-quality pipes, benefiting their businesses and improving water-related solutions in their farms. It also demonstrates Unnati’s commitment to offer its customers the best range of agri products and solutions through alliances with industry leaders.”

Tapping customer base

By teaming up with Unnati, Prince Pipes will tap into a vast online customer base, leveraging the convenience and efficiency of digital channels, it said.

Nihar Chheda, VP Strategy, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, said: “At Prince Pipes we understand the importance of embracing digital platforms to meet the evolving needs and expectations of our customers. Partnering with Unnati will allow us to expand our engagement with agri customers, to offer a seamless and enhanced online shopping experience. We are excited to embark on this digital journey and look forward to aligning more actively with agriculture-led communities through our range of products.”