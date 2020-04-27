Bayer joins hands with AgroStar for home delivery of seeds and crop protection products

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Bayer has partnered with AgroStar, a Pune-based e-commerce firm in the farm input space, to deliver seeds and crop protection products directly to the farmer’s doorsteps.
Farmers in North, West and Central India can now order Bayer’s seeds and crop protection products for their entire crop lifecycle and receive agronomic advisory through AgroStar’s digital agri-tech platform, the company said. Bayer plans to extend the home delivery option to other parts of the country in the future.
With agri-input shops remaining partly shut, AgroStar is fulfilling farmers’ orders through its over 500 strong network of last-mile delivery partners, who are doing doorstep delivery of agri-inputs. More than 15,000 farmers have benefitted from this service and have avoided stepping out to buy agri-inputs ahead of the kharif season, Bayer said.
“We are happy to partner with AgroStar and serve farmers during the current difficult situation and even beyond. The Go-to-Market approaches in the Indian agri-input industry have been static over the last five decades. With the rise of digitalisation, the industry will witness very dynamic shifts over the next few years,” said Simon Wiebusch, Chief Operating Officer for Bayer India’s Crop Science Division.
“With increasing incidence of online e-commerce platforms, the trend is fast catching up in the agricultural space and is here to stay. We want to provide farmers diverse choices beyond the traditional services they rely on and create a more customer-centric experience,” Weibusch added.
Shardul Sheth, CEO and Co-Founder of AgroStar, said the good quality agri-inputs, coupled with our digital agronomy solutions, have the potential to significantly increase farm productivity and farmer incomes.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
The rupee (INR) has opened the week higher versus the dollar (USD); it has begun today’s session at 76.17 ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...