Bearish trend in sugar market

Mumbai | Updated on January 21, 2020 Published on January 21, 2020

Weak sentiment at upper- mill level and increased selling pressure by producers kept trend bearish in sugar market on Tuesday. On Monday, 20-22 millssold 44,000-45,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,370 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,280-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,382-3,585. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,310 and M- grade ₹3,300-3,500. Our Correspondent

