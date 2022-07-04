BigHaat appoints 3 new senior executives

BigHaat, the digital agri platform, has announced the addition of three senior leaders -- Vishaal S Wadhwani as Chief Finance Officer, Richa Hukumchand as Head of Data Sciences and Analytics, and Indronil Ghosh as Head of Supply Chain Management.

Quoting Sateesh Nukala and Sachin Nandwana, Co-Founders of BigHaat, a statement said: “Each of the leaders brings a series of outstanding achievements and depth of experience to accelerate growth and deliver innovative solutions to our customer needs.”

Vishaal Wadhwani joins BigHaat from Ernst & Young where he worked as Senior Manager (Tax and Regulatory) for seven years. He brings expertise in financial modelling and analytics, finance strategy and budgeting, and controls. His experience will act as a catalyst in the long run, it said.

Former DRDO scientist

Richa Hukumchand, a former scientist at DRDO, will head the data science and analytics wing. She brings to the table expertise in end-to-end technology design, enterprise architecture and implementation of research-led engineering products across the defence, space, and agri-tech sectors, the statement said.

Indronil Ghosh would drive BigHaat’s Supply Chain Management across India, providing farmers the best quality inputs focusing on timely turnaround and delivery, the statement added.