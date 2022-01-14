GVL Narasimha Rao appointed Director of Tobacco Board

G V L Narasimha Rao, a Rajya Sabha member representing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been appointed as a Director on the Tobacco Board.

“Consequent to a motion adopted in the house in December 2021, you have been elected to the Tobacco Board,” the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has informed the MP.

As per Tobacco Board Act 1975, the Board is represented by a member of the Rajya Sabha. The Board, which works under the Union Ministry of Commerce, regulates the tobacco crop in the country.

Besides deciding on the extent of the crop that farmers can grow in a year, the Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) based Board monitors the auctioning process, where registered tobacco traders and firms participate.

“I will work for the benefit of tobacco growing farmers and to promote exports,” Narasimha Rao has said in a tweet.