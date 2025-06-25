GACM Technologies, a financial technology and consultancy company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 30 per cent equity stake in WEXL Edu, an emerging AI-driven EdTech company.

The valuation of the deal is estimated at over ₹500 crore, positioning WEXL among the leading AI-EdTech data companies in India.

GACM Technologies aims to leverage WeXL’s existing dataset and platform to strategically transition into building an advanced AI agent framework that redefines educational experiences for students, teachers and schools with real-time learning feedback and cognitive assistance.

WEXL Edu focuses on scalable, personalised learning and assessment platforms with national-level implementation potential.

WEXL has also entered into formal engagements with NCERT and CBSE, including MoU planning for the Bharat English Test. Additionally it is in strategic discussions with CBSE for ₹200 crore tender-based deployment of its products across 30,000 schools.

The company has a portfolio of 5 registered patents, including AI-based subjective answer correction, offline AI learning systems and English proficiency assessments.

The company has an order book of Rs 30 crore including ₹25 crore from Delhi Government and ₹5 crore from the Tamil Nadu Government.

WEXL’s operating margins in secured projects exceed 80 per cent, and the company runs an extremely lean model with scalable digital delivery infrastructure.

The deal positions GACM to participate in the Digital India and NEP (National Education Policy) goals with embedded AI and data solutions for public sector education, said the company.

