Boro paddy estimated to be down 10-15% as unfavourable climate, labour shortage weigh

The unfavourable climatic conditions and the shortage of labour on fields are likely to weigh heavily on the production of boro paddy (the rabi crop) in West Bengal. The crop is estimated to be lower by 10-15 per cent at close to 60-65 lakh tonnes this year, against the average of around 70 lakh tonnes during normal years.

Harvesting of boro paddy, which is sown sometime in October, usually commences by the third week of April and peaks by end-April or early May. However, this year sowing of the crop was delayed due to cyclonic weather and untimely rains. Naturally, harvesting also got delayed.

“Harvesting has just started, it is a bit slow. We usually have Kalbaisakhi (Nor’westers) around this time; so, we are fairly prepared. However, this year the storm and rainfall have been far more frequent. So, farmers have to wait for sunshine…it is difficult to estimate the exact quantum of the crop till harvesting is complete but we expect 60-65 lakh tonnes production this year,” Pradip Kumar Mazumder, Chief Advisor (Agriculture) to the Chief Minister, told BusinessLine.

West Bengal produces 15-16 million tonnes of paddy each year across the three seasons ― aus, aman and boro. The kharif paddy (aus and aman) output accounts for about 70 per cent of the total production in the State. Boro paddy is usually cultivated on land which has canal or irrigation facility.

According to Abdar Rezzak, a farmer in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, the untimely rain is impacting the quality of the crop.

“The paddy is fully ready and waiting to be harvested. Rains at this time will only lead to rotting of the crop,” he said.

Labour shortage

Apart from the unfavourable climate, the shortage of labour is also delaying the process of harvesting. A majority of the labourers who work on fields come from the districts of Bankura, Purulia, Malda and Murshidabad.

Most of the labourers have gone back to their villages due to the pandemic scare. The harvesting is being done primarily with help from local family labour and some of the migrant labourers, who got stuck at potato harvesting. This apart, the state government has brought in some additional combine harvesters from other states.

“We have informed all the district magistrates and the entire administration and they are facilitating induction of harvesting machines. Movement of labour in a selected way from within green zones is also being permitted, so, it should not be a problem. The Chief Minister is very concerned about protecting farmers’ livelihood and their crop, and we are taking all possible measures,” Mazumder said.

Procurement yet to gather steam

The state government has managed to procure close to 90,000 tonnes of paddy through its central procurement centres so far since the beginning of May. It hopes to be able to procure close to 40,000 tonnes on daily basis starting next week once harvesting gains pace.

Paddy procurement is also facilitated through rice mills. However, with 30-40 per cent of the mills still closed due to labour shortage, the process is likely to be impacted. Some of the mills which are in red zone areas have been sealed.

“Procurement has started but there are several restrictions; so, naturally it is yet to gather pace. Only 60-70 per cent of the rice mills are operational and there is a fear psychosis among labourers about the pandemic,” Sushil Kumar Choudhury, President, Bengal Rice Mills Association, said.