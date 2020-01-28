Bountiful rains to push up wheat output to new highs

Aided by record plantings and rising yields, wheat production in the country is seen touching a new high this year. Initial projections by both government and private entities suggest that wheat output could range between 108-110 million tonnes in the rabi 2019-20 season, an increase of 5.68-7.64 per cent over last year’s 102.19 million tonnes.

Assuming the projections come true for the current season, wheat production would have seen an increase of about 25 per cent over the past decade from 86.87 million tonnes in 2010-11.

Wheat acreages as on Jan 24, according to the Agriculture Ministry, stood at record 334.35 lakh hectares, about 12 per cent more than 299.08 lakh hectares in the same period last year. Higher minimum support price coupled with surplus monsoon and post-monsoon rains during October boosted the soil moisture levels making conditions favourable for farmers to plant higher acreages. Further a shift in acreages from chickpea to wheat in Madhya Pradesh also resulted in higher acreage. Farmers prefer to plant wheat in irrigated areas of North India due to assured procurement by the Food Corporation of India at MSP, which has been fixed at Rs 1840 per quintal this year.

G P Singh, Director of Karnal-based Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research said the output could exceed 110 million tonnes this year. “We are keeping our fingers crossed. To be on the safer side we are projecting it to be in the range of 108-110 million tonnes,” Singh said.

“Even if the output increases to 108 million tonne, it will still be a big jump of around 6 per cent over last year. Such an annual increase we have not seen except in the initial years of Green Revolution,” Singh added.

The crop condition is good across all major producing regions and the forecast of western disturbance in February should augur well for the crop in the Indo-Gangetic region, where wheat is cultivated in about 20 million hectares, Singh said. He further said that yields could be higher than last year’s record productivity level of 3507 kg per hectare.

Post harvest management company - National Collateral Management Services Ltd (NSML) in its first estimates has forecast wheat output to increase by 6.27 per cent at 109.03 million tonnes. “Bountiful rains have boosted crop prospects in ensuing rabi season. This year is likely to see a record foodgrain production led by wheat crop along with corn and jowar. Oilseeds and pulses may end up lower than previous year,” said Siraj Chaudhry, MD and CEO, NCML.

(ends)